Online expo boosts trade among RCEP members

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :An online expo aimed at boosting trade between the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) member nations opened its doors Wednesday.

More than 2,000 enterprises have registered to participate in the 2021 RCEP Members International Trade Digital Expo, which is sponsored by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

About 20,000 professional buyers from RCEP member states are expected to visit the expo or negotiate online.

The expo covers various industries, including intelligent manufacturing, new energy and services trade. It will end on Aug. 6.

The RCEP, the world's largest free-trade deal, signed in November 2020, embraces the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as well as China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia and New Zealand.