Over 200,000 Austrians Face Poverty Due to Soaring Inflation - President

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) More than 200,000 Austrian nationals face poverty against the background of soaring inflation and rising prices of food, rent and energy, President Alexander Van der Bellen said on Tuesday.

"The results of Caritas's (the Catholic Church's humanitarian and development organization) 'Unterm Radar' (Under the Radar) study are depressing. They provide insight into the lives of people who have been so badly affected by continued inflation on food, energy and rent that they have to make do without a full meal, for example, or cannot pay their rent. These are not isolated cases. More than 200,000 people in our country are severely affected by poverty and experience anxiety, fear and despair daily," the president said on Twitter, citing the Caritas' study.

The president added that no one should be left alone in this situation.

"We should not leave anyone (alone) in Austria. According to the survey, the vast majority of Austrians also think so. Those holding responsible posts at federal, provincial and municipal levels should continue their efforts," he added.

Austria's Federal Statistical Office has earlier said that inflation in the country in April amounted to 9.7%, with the highest increase in prices having been observed in catering, food products, energy and rent. Prices of food, energy and rent rose by an average of 14.7% year-on-year in April, according to the office, and remained one of the most significant drivers of inflation during the year.