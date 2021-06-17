Over Rs 7570m motor vehicle tax collected

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department & Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla while releasing the details of collection of motor vehicle tax and property tax said that in the current financial year from July 2020 to May 2021 from Karachi Rs.7570.429 million were collected in terms of motor vehicle tax.

While Rs 461.486 million were collected from Hyderabad, Rs 216.018 million from Sukkur and Rs 86.333 million from Shaheed Benazirabad.

He said that in terms of motor vehicle tax Rs 107.402 million were collected from Larkana and Rs 55.261 million from Mirpurkhas.

According to Mukesh Kumar Chawla in terms of property tax Rs 1477.755 million were collected from Karachi and Rs 71.440 million from Hyderabad, while Rs 33.183 million were collected from Sukkur and Rs 9.165 million from Shaheed Benazirabad. Rs 21.067 million tax collected from Larkana. He said that Rs 10.198 million were also collected from Mirpurkhas in terms of property tax.