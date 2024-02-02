Open Menu

PAJCCI For Issuing Special Passes To Truck Drivers Transporting Goods Between Pakistan, Afghanistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2024 | 08:13 PM

PAJCCI for issuing special passes to truck drivers transporting goods between Pakistan, Afghanistan

Coordinator Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has suggested issuing special passes to truck drivers transporting cargo goods between Pakistan and Afghanistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Coordinator Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has suggested issuing special passes to truck drivers transporting cargo goods between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

In a press statement issued here on Friday, Zia Sarhadi said the suggestion is based on streamlining and smoothing of Pak-Afghan trade which was recently halted for ten days over condition of visas by truck drivers.

Around 1000 truck drivers will be issued special passes instead of visas for carrying their goods with ease between Pakistan and Afghanistan, he added.

He said these trucks should be registered with Customs and Transport Departments in Pakistan and Transport and Gumrak in Afghanistan. The owners of heavy vehicles should also be charged a nominal fees for issuance of special pass, he added.

Zia Sarhadi, who is also President of Frontier Custom Agents Associations, said during a recent halt of around ten days for transportation of cargo between the two countries, hundreds of trucks got stuck on both sides of the border and businessmen faced hefty losses due to rotting of perishable items.

The importers and exporters of both countries also have to pay enormous amounts as detention charges at a rate of US Dollars 120 to 180 per day.

He said that the issuance of special passes to trucks, allowing them to ply between Karachi to Mazhar Sharif, will help in easing the transportation of cargo goods and promotion of trade between the two neighboring countries.

On this occasion, Coordinator PAJCCI also thanked the Prime Minister, Governor KP, CM KP, Corps Commander and other relevant officials for playing their effective role in resuming of Pak-Afghan trade.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Afghanistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Vehicles Chamber Zia-ul-Haq Border Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

HBL sets Industry Benchmark with over Rs 2 billion ..

HBL sets Industry Benchmark with over Rs 2 billionworth of financingforSolar-pow ..

41 minutes ago
 Minister urges people to cast vote on Feb 08

Minister urges people to cast vote on Feb 08

6 minutes ago
 Kohat Food Safety Team inspects KDA Bazaar

Kohat Food Safety Team inspects KDA Bazaar

6 minutes ago
 FM urges close cooperation to deal with global cha ..

FM urges close cooperation to deal with global challenges

6 minutes ago
 Two dacoits killed in police encounter in Karachi

Two dacoits killed in police encounter in Karachi

6 minutes ago
 ECP’s code of conduct to be ensured in general e ..

ECP’s code of conduct to be ensured in general elections: DPO Dera

27 minutes ago
Financial advisory services agreement signed for R ..

Financial advisory services agreement signed for Roosevelt Hotel's development

27 minutes ago
 SALU held peace walk in solidarity with Kashmiri p ..

SALU held peace walk in solidarity with Kashmiri people

27 minutes ago
 Reforms in AJK local bodies act imminent

Reforms in AJK local bodies act imminent

27 minutes ago
 MD WASA for preparing waste water project design

MD WASA for preparing waste water project design

33 minutes ago
 Sialkot stronghold of PMLN: Armughan

Sialkot stronghold of PMLN: Armughan

27 minutes ago
 Laptops distributed among WSSC internees under KPC ..

Laptops distributed among WSSC internees under KPCIP

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Business