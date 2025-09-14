Open Menu

Pak-China Sign $8.5bn Accords To Boost Trade, Strategic Ties: Iftikhar Ali Malik

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Pak-China sign $8.5bn accords to boost trade, strategic ties: Iftikhar Ali Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Former President of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik on Sunday expressed hope that the $8.5 billion worth of accords signed during Prime Minister recent visit to China will further strengthen bilateral trade and strategic relations between the two countries.

He said the signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) would pave the way for a new era of cooperation under the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which he termed as a cornerstone of Pakistan’s economic future, said a news release.

He stressed that Pakistan’s private sector, particularly in trade and industry, must adopt a proactive approach to fully capitalize on these accords by enhancing exports, integrating modern technologies, and improving competitiveness.

"Pakistan can substantially increase its export base by diversifying products and aligning with Chinese value chains," Malik added.

He urged policymakers to ensure transparency, efficiency, and continuity in implementing the agreements, emphasizing that successful execution would restore investor confidence and accelerate economic development.

Iftikhar said that the accords would open new avenues for regional cooperation, as enhanced infrastructure and connectivity under CPEC would facilitate trade with Central Asia, Afghanistan, and beyond.

He highlighted China’s consistent support for Pakistan during challenging times, stating that the new commitments would significantly improve connectivity, infrastructure, energy, and industrial cooperation.

“These accords reflect the confidence of the Chinese leadership and investors in Pakistan’s economic resilience and potential, despite global challenges,” he said.

Malik underlined that the new phase of CPEC would prioritize the development of special economic zones, agricultural modernization, industrial relocation, and skill development, which would not only generate employment opportunities but also contribute to sustainable economic growth.

Concluding, he said the MoUs marked a significant step forward in consolidating Pak-China relations and laying a strong foundation for shared prosperity and regional stability.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Over 1.4 billion accounts hacked monthly worldwide ..

Over 1.4 billion accounts hacked monthly worldwide: Cyber Security Council

56 minutes ago
 4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia

4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia

3 hours ago
 MBZUAI global hub for AI knowledge, innovation

MBZUAI global hub for AI knowledge, innovation

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2025

5 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka defeat Bangladesh by six ..

Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka defeat Bangladesh by six wickets

15 hours ago
UN Secretary-General condemns brutal attack in Hai ..

UN Secretary-General condemns brutal attack in Haiti

15 hours ago
 UAE qualify for UCI Track World Championships in C ..

UAE qualify for UCI Track World Championships in Chile

15 hours ago
 UAE secure two medals at Asian Rowing Beach Sprint ..

UAE secure two medals at Asian Rowing Beach Sprint Finals in China

15 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak joins Iranian community celebra ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak joins Iranian community celebration

16 hours ago
 UAE strengthens global competitiveness leadership ..

UAE strengthens global competitiveness leadership in 2025

16 hours ago
 Punjab Sahulat Bazaars emerge as affordable hub fo ..

Punjab Sahulat Bazaars emerge as affordable hub for small entrepreneurs

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business