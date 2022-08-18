Pak-EU exchange of visits to boost exports, cement economic cooperation: Mian Kashif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Chairman of UK-Pakistan business Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq Thursday said frequent exchange of Pak-EU high level delegations would boost exports, besides strengthening economic cooperation and trade relations.

Talking to a delegation of importers and exporters led by President of Pak-British Friendship Council North UK Muhmmad Arbab Khan, he said Pakistan always attached great importance to its relations with the European Union as well as cooperative bilateral trade ties with all the EU member states.

He expressed the hope that the upcoming visit of an EU parliamentary delegation to Pakistan and the next round of political and security dialogues under the EU-Pakistan Strategic Engagement Plan would pave a way for substantive cooperation between the two sides, besides improving trade and enhancing exports manifolds.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said the current GSP plus status was enhancing the mutually beneficial trade ties between the two sides and Pakistan would hopefully continue to be part of the arrangements beyond 2023.

He urged the local exporters to also focus on imports in all EU member states, besides the UK, as the same were big markets for Pakistan.

He said exports worldwide acknowledged as a major source of income of any country without of which no state could progress in any sphere of life.

He said in the prevailing scenario, all countries - even developed and under-developed accorded paramount importance and offered incentives in their respective states to increase exports.

He said the UK-Pakistan Business Council - a non profit entity - was fully committed to facilitate the importers and exporters of either countries to promote trade and fortify economic cooperation between two countries.

He said being a patriotic citizen of Pakistan, he bore all expenses of the council from his own pocket.

Leader of the visiting delegation Muhammad Arbab Khan thanked Mian Kashif for extending cooperation and encouraging thm for investment and joint ventures in their areas of mutual interests.