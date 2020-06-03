Pak gets EU certificate to manufacture Face shields of international standards to combat COVID-19

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :First ever Lahore based Pakistani company successfully got European Union "CE" certification for manufacturing most economical disposable international standard Face Shields specifically designed to protect doctors and paramedics treating the coronavirus patients across the country.

Certificate reads as SPEL" the manufacturer has been assessed and found to comply with the EU PPE regulations for CE marking cat -1 and also meet application clauses for physical parameters," said a press release issued here today.

Features of light weight washable with soap and water full face protection shield includes comfortable to wear, non resistant to breathing and first level of defense against splashes and mist.

It constitutes part of PPE ( personal protection equipment).

It is made of transparent PET sheet using indigenous technologies with local resources. The people at large can also use to protect themselves against coronavirus.

The "SPEL Company" can comfortably meet local requirements and can sell to international markets comfortably if export is allowed otherwise neighboring countries like India and Bangladesh will capture the global markets.

