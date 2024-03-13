Open Menu

Pak-Qatar Sign Agreements To Boost Employment Opportunities For Pakistanis In Qatar

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2024 | 05:25 PM

The government of Pakistan and Qatar have signed several agreements and letter’s of Intent(LOIs) with top Qatari companies the main purpose of this initiative was set to significantly enhance employment opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in Qatar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The government of Pakistan and Qatar have signed several agreements and letter’s of Intent(LOIs) with top Qatari companies the main purpose of this initiative was set to significantly enhance employment opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in Qatar.

An official source told APP, the signing of these Agreements with renowned Qatari firms, including Qatari Diyar-Saudi Bin Laden Group Construction (QD-SBG), Hamad Bin Khaled Contracting Company W.L.L (HBK), Ali Bin Ali Holding W.L.L, Sheikh Jabor Bin Mansour Bin Jabor Bin Jassim Al Thani (JMJ) Holding, Tabeeb Care Medical Services, and Al Rawnaq International Commercial Projects, marks a crucial step in strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Qatar in the field of human resource development.

In addition to these agreements, the Pakistani delegation held a significant meeting with Mr. Hamad Saleh Al Qamra, Chairman of Al Qamra Holding, focusing on the recruitment of Pakistani manpower for various company projects.

The visit also included a tour of the View Hospital, a part of Elegancia Health Care, where the recruitment of Pakistani health professionals is underway following a recent MoU between Elegancia Health Care and the Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) of Pakistan.

The primary objective of these initiatives is to create enhanced employment avenues for Pakistani workers in Qatar. SAPM Malik highlighted the potential of Pakistan as a key manpower exporter and detailed the government's efforts to streamline this process through quality recruitment agencies, skill development, and addressing foreign employers' needs.

The CEOs of the Qatari companies expressed satisfaction with the Pakistani workforce and their willingness to increase Pakistani manpower in their companies, adhering to the governmental regulations of Qatar. The meetings also shed light on the growing demand for skilled labor in sectors like services, maintenance, hospitality, and construction, following Qatar's significant infrastructural development.

These agreements and discussions represent a significant stride in increasing the presence of the Pakistani workforce in Qatar, paving the way for mutual economic growth and stronger bilateral ties.

More Stories From Business