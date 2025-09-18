Pak,Iran Step Up To Agriculture Cooperation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2025 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce , Jam Kamal Khan had called on Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh, Minister for Agriculture Jihad of the Islamic Republic of Iran, to advance ongoing agricultural cooperation between the two countries.
During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to implement decisions taken by the Joint Committee on Agriculture Cooperation and agreed to facilitate imports of agricultural products in line with understandings reached during the visit of Pakistan’s Minister for National Food Security last month,said a release issued here on Thursday.
The Iranian Ministry of Agriculture Jihad will dispatch a high-level delegation to Pakistan within the next two weeks to finalize arrangements for the export of Pakistani corn to Iran.
Jam Kamal Khan also thanked the Iranian side for enhancing imports of Pakistani rice and meat.
Iran expressed keen interest in undertaking joint studies with Pakistan’s Seed Councils on seed development and production of disease-resistant varieties, aiming to strengthen food security and agricultural innovation in both countries.
Recent Stories
Weather update: Rain, thunderstorms likely in Islamabad, other areas
Asia Cup2025; Pakistan qualify for Super Four by beating UAE
Al Seer Marine, BGN JV announce delivery of 3rd VLGC 'Merak'
Abu Dhabi launches AI-powered MRI technique for faster multiple sclerosis diagno ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2025
Egypt, Spain reaffirm rejection of Israeli attempts to displace Palestinians
Israeli massacre against displaced persons in Gaza raises today’s death toll t ..
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan sign strategic defence pact
AI to boost trade by nearly 40% by 2040: WTO
UAE welcomes agreement on roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria’s Suwayda
Abu Dhabi Chamber signs strategic cooperation agreement with Ghorfa Arab-German ..
More Stories From Business
-
Exchange rates for currency notes7 minutes ago
-
Pak,Iran Step up to agriculture cooperation7 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 20253 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 20253 hours ago
-
Tanveer for timely measures against Pyrilla, Whitefly infestation in sugarcane13 hours ago
-
FDA reassesses reserve prices of properties for auction14 hours ago
-
WASA Board approves Rs.19.73b budget for 2025-26 with focus on development projects14 hours ago
-
SCCI launches Basic Media Marketing training15 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Uzbekistan explore Mining & Industrial Cooperation15 hours ago
-
ICCI to Host All Pakistan Chambers’ Presidents Conclave to address business challenges15 hours ago
-
Muhammad Zain tops Faisalabad Board Intermediate Exam with 1163 marks17 hours ago
-
PM Coordinator on Commerce meets KIK representatives, reaffirms commitment to GSP+ continuity18 hours ago