Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2025 | 11:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 283.31 280.27
GBP 385.90381.32
EUR 334.65 330.71
JPY 1.9265 1.9039
SAR 75.52 74.63
AED 77.15 76.
23
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.1336
LIBOR 3M 4.0230
LIBOR 6M 3.8539
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD280.11278.84276.18 273.91271.39 268.80266.46
EUR331.14329.95 327.41325.21 322.74 320.15 317.77
GBP381.52379.81376.19373.07 369.55365.93362.67
APP/MSQ
