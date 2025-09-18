Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2025 | 11:50 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 283.31 280.27

GBP 385.90381.32

EUR 334.65 330.71

JPY 1.9265 1.9039

SAR 75.52 74.63

AED 77.15 76.

23

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.1336

LIBOR 3M 4.0230

LIBOR 6M 3.8539

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD280.11278.84276.18 273.91271.39 268.80266.46

EUR331.14329.95 327.41325.21 322.74 320.15 317.77

GBP381.52379.81376.19373.07 369.55365.93362.67

APP/MSQ

More Stories From Business