Pakistan Completed 90% Of FATF Action Plan: Hammad Azhar

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 11:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Muhammad Hammad Azhar Thursday said that Pakistan had completed almost 90% of its current Financial Action Task Force (FATF) action-plan with 24 out of 27 items rated as largely addressed and remaining 3 items partially addressed.

In a tweet, the federal minister, who was leading Pakistani team at the FATF plenary said that FATF has acknowledged Pakistan's high level political commitment since 2018 that led to significant progress.

It was also noted by FATF member countries that Pakistan was subject to perhaps the most challenging and comprehensive action plan ever given to any country, adding the country was also subject to dual evaluation processes of FATF with differing time lines.

The federal minister said Pakistan was committed to complying with both FATF evaluation processes and commended the hard work done by dedicated teams in multiple govt department at Federal and provincial tiers.

The federal minister is likely to hold a press briefing on Friday at 11.30 am on this issue tomorrow.

