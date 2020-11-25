Pakistan Customs completed first international transshipment of cargo from Gwadar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :In line with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to kick start operations at Gwadar Port, Pakistan Customs in coordination with the stakeholders has successfully completed the first international transshipment of cargo from the Port.

The first consignment of 8 containers containing seafood has left the Port on MV Esperanza for China, the spokesman of FBR said this in his official twitters account on Wednesday.

This successful international transshipment will open new avenues of economic development for the country and is a testament to our readiness for international business.

Gwadar is all set to become the hub of International Transshipment and will help the country in earning much needed foreign exchange in the future.