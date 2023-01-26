UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Customs Marks International Customs Day

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2023 | 11:47 PM

Pakistan Customs marks International Customs Day

Pakistan Customs on Thursday held a ceremony at Land Freight Unit, Wahga, Lahore marking International Customs Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Customs on Thursday held a ceremony at Land Freight Unit, Wahga, Lahore marking International Customs Day.

Tariq Mahmood Pasha, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue was the chief guest while Dr. Zulfikar Ali Chaudary, Chief Collector (Enforcement-Punjab), Rabab Sikandar, Chief Collector (Appraisement-Punjab), officers of Pakistan Customs and law enforcement agencies, businessmen and media representatives were in attendance, a press release here said.

In his remarks, Tariq Mahmood Pasha congratulated the Customs fraternity for their contribution towards safeguarding the economic borders of Pakistan.

He advocated that focused capacity building and technical assistance for the officers and officials of Pakistan Customs will further boost Customs ability to effectively achieve its targets. He stressed utilising modern technology for maximizing revenue collection and trade facilitation.

Later, the confiscated contraband goods were destroyed to express Pakistan Customs' resolve against smuggling.

