Open Menu

Pakistan Exports Textile Products Worth $5.565 Bln In 4 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Pakistan exports textile products worth $5.565 bln in 4 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Pakistan exported textile products worth $5,565.079 million during the first four months of the current financial year (2023-24), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The exports of the product however witnessed a decline of 6.33 percent during July-October (2023-24) when compared to the exports of $5,940.992 million during July-October (2022-23).

The textile commodities that witnessed positive growth in trade included raw cotton, the exports of which grew by 137.13 percent, from $9.845 million last year to $23.346 million this year.

Likewise, the exports of cotton yarn increased by 42.85 percent, from $285.315 million last year to $407.564 million this year, cotton carded or combed by 142.76 percent, from $0.213 million to $0.518 million, tents, canvas and Tarpulin by 1.09 percent, from $37.355 million to $37.763 million and towels, the exports of which grew by 6.67 percent, from $316.860 million to $337.987 million.

The textile commodities that witnessed negative growth include cotton cloth, the exports of which declined by 13.94 percent, from $750.115 million to $645.535 million, yarn other than cotton yarn by 6.50 percent, from $14.730 million to $13.773 million, and knitwear by 13.41 percent, from $1,712.595 million to $1,482.

864 million.

Likewise, the exports of bed wear declined by 5.18 percent from $996.841 million to $945.182 million, ready-made garments by 8.71 percent, from $1,187.060 million to $1,083.683 million.

The exports of art, silk and synthetic textile also decreased by 19.85 percent, from $146.275 percent to $117.241 million, madeup articles by 1.45 percent, from $238.010 million to $234.555 million whereas the exports of all other textile materials also went down by 4.36 percent, from $245.777 million to $235.068 million.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s merchandize trade deficit contracted by 34.70 per cent during the first four months of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The Trade deficit from July-October (2023-24) was recorded at $7.416 billion as against the deficit of $11.356 billion in July–October (2022-23), showing negative growth of 34.70 per cent.

During the period under review, the exports increased by 0.66 per cent to $9.617 billion compared to the exports of $9.554 billion during the corresponding period of last year, according to the latest PBS data.

On the other hand, the imports narrowed by 18.54 per cent and were recorded at $17.033 billion compared to $20.910 billion last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Textile Cotton All From Silkbank Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Court allows Nawaz Sharif to record statement in T ..

Court allows Nawaz Sharif to record statement in Thoshakhana case

1 hour ago
 Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi challenges SJC’s ..

Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi challenges SJC’s proceedings before SC

1 hour ago
 Unleash Your Story: Win a Trip to Dubai with Infin ..

Unleash Your Story: Win a Trip to Dubai with Infinix's #CaptureYourOwnStory TikT ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Achieves Remarkable 13% Growth in Tr ..

Dubai Customs Achieves Remarkable 13% Growth in Transactions, Totaling 21.6 Mill ..

2 hours ago
 World Children Day being observed today amid killi ..

World Children Day being observed today amid killings of thousands in Gaza

3 hours ago
 Modi's ungracious trophy presentation causes stir ..

Modi's ungracious trophy presentation causes stir after World Cup final loss

3 hours ago
LHC to take up Khadija Shah’s plea challenging d ..

LHC to take up Khadija Shah’s plea challenging detention orders

3 hours ago
 Virat Kohli, Anushka's viral moment after world cu ..

Virat Kohli, Anushka's viral moment after world cup final loss

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Australia lift ICC World Cup trophy after beating ..

Australia lift ICC World Cup trophy after beating India by six wickets

18 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Austr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Australia, Live Score, History, Who ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Business