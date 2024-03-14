Open Menu

Pakistan Furniture Council Team To Attend Canton Fair China

Published March 14, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Pakistan Furniture Council team to attend Canton Fair China

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) A delegation of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) will participate in the five-day 135th Canton Fair China, commencing on April 23, aiming to explore export markets and foster bilateral trade relations.

Chairing the PFC board of Directors meeting here on Thursday, Council Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that the strategic move underscored Pakistan's commitment to expanding its footprint in the global furniture industry. He said the delegation's agenda likely included networking with potential buyers, engaging in business-to-business meetings, and gaining insights into emerging trends and consumer preferences in the global furniture market.

By actively participating in events like the Canton Fair, he said, the PFC aimed to bolster Pakistan's presence in the international furniture trade arena and establish long-term partnerships with key stakeholders.

Mian Kashif added that the initiative aligned with Pakistan's broader economic objectives of enhancing exports, attracting foreign investment, and promoting entrepreneurship within the furniture sector.

The Canton Fair, held biannually in Guangzhou, China, is renowned as one of the largest trade fairs worldwide, attracting thousands of exhibitors and buyers from various industries. PFC, participation in such a prestigious event presents an invaluable opportunity to showcase Pakistan's craftsmanship, innovation, and diverse range of furniture products to an international buyers, he concluded.

