Pakistan highly complementary to China in furniture industry: Commercial Counselor

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) ::The furniture industry is one of the pillar industries in Dezhou, Shandong Province, China and Pakistan is China's all-weather strategic partner with a population of more than 200 million. It is highly complementary to China in the furniture industry," Badar uz Zaman, Commercial Counselor of Pakistani Embassy in China said Tuesday.

Addressing the Dezhou Furniture Industry Chain Pakistan Market Development online Promotion Conference, he said that the Second Phase of CPFTA (China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement) has achieved remarkable results.

"Around 6,000 items will ultimately be zero duty in the coming ten years, so access to markets for each other is increasing and trade is also having a great run in these last 2-3 years. In the last quarter there was an increase of around 70% in exports from Pakistan to China."� Badar uz Zaman encouraged all the participants to take part and contribute to the increase of bilateral trade and investment in Pakistan, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

On the occasion, Zhong Ling, Deputy Director of the Standing Committee of Dezhou Municipal People's Congress and Director of Dezhou Furniture Industry Chain highlighted that Dezhou's furniture industry was included in 30 provincial-level industrial clusters of over 10 billion Yuan in Shandong Province.

With a comprehensive range of furniture products, a wide market coverage and a complete industrial chain, the products are exported to more than 30 countries.

She looks forward to the future cooperation between the two sides not only in the furniture industry, but also in chambers of commerce, entities and other aspects, with the support of industrial internet platform, and using the strength of finance and capital, to seek common development and create resplendence.

Chairing the session, Wang Zihai, Executive Director of Pakistan China Center introduced that after years of development, Dezhou furniture industry chain has formed an organic industry chain with the integration of production, supply and marketing.

As Pakistan's Honorable Investment Counselor, he said, "It is hoped that we can take advantage of the interaction of the furniture industry to further strengthen cooperation in industry exchanges, project investment and people-to-people exchanges, so as to promote the development of two-way economic and trade cooperation."� Mian Kashif Ashfaq, CEO of Pakistan Furniture Council underscored that Pakistan's furniture industry had great potential for development and could make a significant contribution to exports.

He said that the chambers of commerce of China and Pakistan support exhibiting in both countries, setting up joint ventures in SEZs, conducting joint R&D, and opening up markets such as the middle East.

Ali Ansar Ghumman, Ex-Chairman of All Pakistan Furniture Makers Association encouraged the two sides to cooperate in the procurement of leather and sofas and to make full use of the advantages of China and Pakistan to carry out joint research and development.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General of Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) underlined that in Pakistan, the furniture industry is versatile, Pakistan's wood furniture industry is divided into cottage and small-scale sectors.

He siad, "The solid wood of hardwood species like Sheesham, walnut and oak is used. Pakistan is blessed with abundant resources and our people are equipped with the best of skills that can help develop the country on modern lines."� He stressed the urgent need to explore the international market for boosting Pakistan's exports. "We should export semi furnished furniture to various countries to promote the skill of Pakistani artisans. Pakistan and China should initiate joint ventures regarding the trade and promotion of Pakistan's furniture industry."� About 20 enterprises from China and Pakistan attended the promotion conference, and the two sides exchanged views on the advantages of Pakistan's furniture industry, requirements for sales and production in Pakistan, etc.