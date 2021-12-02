Pakistan offers huge opportunities to Chinese investors in textile sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Wednesday said Pakistan offered the Chinese investors huge opportunities to develop a deeper understanding of the investment opportunities in the textile sector.

"Pakistan wishes to have win-win cooperation with the Chinese investors", Asad Umar said during a meeting with China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Textiles and leading Chinese textile companies and investors.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CPEC Affairs Khalid Mansoor, and some textile investors in Pakistan participated in the event organized by the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority.

Embassy of China in Islamabad and Pakistan's Embassy in Beijing also joined the session.

Asad Umar stated that the event had been organized to highlight to the Chinese investors, the comparative advantage of Pakistan in the textile sector.

Khalid Mansoor briefed the participants on the measures being taken by the government to facilitate the investors.

He said that the legal framework was being further improved to make it easier for investors to start and run their operations.

He said that the industrial cooperation segment of CPEC holds great potential and significant work was underway to make full use of it.

A detailed presentation on the textile sector of Pakistan was given to Chinese entrepreneurs and investors wherein various aspects of comparative advantages of Pakistan were explained in detail.

The presentation included comparative data of the region for transportation, labor, utilities and other costs for the investors. It also highlighted the favourable market access situation for the country's products in foreign markets.

The facilities and incentives available to investors in CPEC SEZs were also discussed in detail.

Chairman of the Chinese Chamber, greatly appreciated the online exchange and said that it was very informative for the participants. He said that investors' visits would be arranged as soon as the travel restrictions are phased out.

Representatives of a number of large Chinese textile companies participated in the session.

Other participants also spoke during the event and highlighted various aspects of the textile sector of Pakistan.