UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Offers Huge Opportunities To Chinese Investors In Textile Sector

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 05:10 AM

Pakistan offers huge opportunities to Chinese investors in textile sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Wednesday said Pakistan offered the Chinese investors huge opportunities to develop a deeper understanding of the investment opportunities in the textile sector.

"Pakistan wishes to have win-win cooperation with the Chinese investors", Asad Umar said during a meeting with China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Textiles and leading Chinese textile companies and investors.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CPEC Affairs Khalid Mansoor, and some textile investors in Pakistan participated in the event organized by the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority.

Embassy of China in Islamabad and Pakistan's Embassy in Beijing also joined the session.

Asad Umar stated that the event had been organized to highlight to the Chinese investors, the comparative advantage of Pakistan in the textile sector.

Khalid Mansoor briefed the participants on the measures being taken by the government to facilitate the investors.

He said that the legal framework was being further improved to make it easier for investors to start and run their operations.

He said that the industrial cooperation segment of CPEC holds great potential and significant work was underway to make full use of it.

A detailed presentation on the textile sector of Pakistan was given to Chinese entrepreneurs and investors wherein various aspects of comparative advantages of Pakistan were explained in detail.

The presentation included comparative data of the region for transportation, labor, utilities and other costs for the investors. It also highlighted the favourable market access situation for the country's products in foreign markets.

The facilities and incentives available to investors in CPEC SEZs were also discussed in detail.

Chairman of the Chinese Chamber, greatly appreciated the online exchange and said that it was very informative for the participants. He said that investors' visits would be arranged as soon as the travel restrictions are phased out.

Representatives of a number of large Chinese textile companies participated in the session.

Other participants also spoke during the event and highlighted various aspects of the textile sector of Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Asad Umar Exchange Import China CPEC Beijing Chamber Market Commerce Textile Event Government

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

5 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

5 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

5 hours ago
 UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deal ..

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

5 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic De ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.