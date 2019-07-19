UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stock Exchange Gains 149 Point To Close At 32,458 Points 19 July 2019

19th July 2019

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 149 point to close at 32,458 points 19 July 2019

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index gained 149.23 points (0.46 percent) to close at 32,458.77 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index gained 149.23 points (0.46 percent) to close at 32,458.77 points.

A total of 121,556,220 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 4.377 billion.

Out of 316 companies, share prices of 155 companies recorded increase while 129 companies registered decrease whereas 32 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were Maple Leaf with a volume of, 14,413,500 and price per share of Rs 19.

78, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 12,180,500 and price per share of Rs 13 and K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 11,088,000 and price per share of Rs 3.64.

The top advancer was Hinopak Motor with the increase of Rs 13.50 per share, closing at Rs 335 while Archroma Pakistan was runner up with the increase of Rs 10 per share, closing at Rs 475.

The top decliners were Nestle Pakistan with the decrease of Rs 340 per share, closing at Rs 6460 and Abbott Laboratories with the decrease of Rs 16.71 per share closing at Rs 363.29.

