Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 923 points to close at 41,314 points 03 June 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Friday, losing 923.03 points, with a negative change of 2.19 percent, closing at 41,314.88 points against 42,237.91 points on the last working day.

A total of 225,392,739 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 157,004,355 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 5.988 billion against Rs 5.286 billion on last trading day. As many as 335 companies transacted shares in the stock market,61 of them recorded gain and 262 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 12 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 5.286 shares and price per share of Rs.2.47, Pak Refinery with volume of 21,762,327 and price per share of Rs.18.24 and Cnergyico Pk with volume of 20,266,734 and price per share of Rs 5.16.Sapphire Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.69.50 per share, closing at Rs 1,189.50 whereas the runner up was Mehmood Tex, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 63 to Rs 933.

Unilever Foods witnessed maximum decrease of Rs100 closingat Rs 24,900 followed by Rafhan Maize, the share price of which declined by Rs75to close at Rs 9,955.