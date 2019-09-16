UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Gain 447 Points To Close At 31,928 Points

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 05:31 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gain 447 points to close at 31,928 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index gained 447.24 points (0.1.4%) to close at 31,928 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :pakistan stock exchange (psx) Monday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index gained 447.24 points (0.1.4%) to close at 31,928 points.

A total of 81,679,290 shares were traded compared to the trade of 103,093,650 shares the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 4.64 billion compared to Rs 4.668 billion last day.

Out of 306 companies, share prices of 154 companies recorded increase while 134 companies registered decrease whereas 18 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were HASCOL with a volume of 5,595,500 shares and price per share of Rs 23.21, Unity foods Ltd with a volume of 5,693,500 and price per share of Rs 8.88 and KEL with a volume of 4,759,000 and price per share of Rs 3.37.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Share Top Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Hascol Petroleum Limited K-Electric Limited Billion

Recent Stories

20 arrested for profiteering, illegal sale of petr ..

2 minutes ago

South Korea opposition party leader shaves head in ..

2 minutes ago

Russia deploys S-400 missiles in Arctic

2 minutes ago

Russia on Saudi Aramco Drone Attacks: We Condemn S ..

2 minutes ago

Rescue-1122 provides services to 903 road accident ..

2 minutes ago

Family members, lawyers can meet Zardari, Talpur o ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.