UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Launches Its First Ever ETFs

Sumaira FH 50 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 04:22 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Launches its First Ever ETFs

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday launched a new product, the Exchange Traded Fund (ETF), hence joined the list of stock exchanges in the world offering this facility

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (PSX) Tuesday launched a new product, the Exchange Traded Fund (ETF), hence joined the list of stock exchanges in the world offering this facility.

The ETFs are investment products combining the returns offered by the stock market with the diversity offered by a mutual fund, said psx press statement received here.

The PSX has launched two ETFs, namely the UBL Pakistan Enterprise ETF offered by UBL Funds and NIT Pakistan Gateway ETF offered by NIT.

Given the current circumstances and in the interest of safety, a first of its kind virtual launch was organized by PSX for the landmark launch of the ETFs, the statement added.

This virtual launch is a step taken to make sure that the message of availability of ETFs in the Pakistani Capital Market goes across to all investors and market participants while ensuring their safety in the wake of the current threat of the potential spread of the Covid-19 virus.

In his address at the virtual launch, the SECP Chairman, Aamir Khan said that the introduction of ETFs was a big leap for asset management industry and stock market in Pakistan.

He said that this product offers significant growth potential due to its transparent nature, low costs and embedded ability to track the index by following a passive investment strategy.

Managing Director PSX, Farrukh Khan said that it was an exciting development and a new chapter had been added after a very long time to the narrative of the Pakistani stock market in the form of ETFs.

The reason that it all took time was the challenge in finding optimal solutions acceptable to all stakeholders and which were also in the best interest of investors.

Now that the ETFs have been introduced, it is hoped that it would make the market more attractive to all investors, especially retail investors, he added.

He further stated that globally ETFs are an integral part of product offerings in the capital markets. It is a product with significant presence in over 47 countries. Internationally, there are over 8,000 ETFs with aggregate Assets Under Management of about USD 6.5 trillion by the end of 2019, and estimated to grow to around USD 7.6 trillion by the end of 2020.

Speaking on the occasion, the CEO of UBL Funds, Yasir Qadri stated that ETF launch was another first for UBL Funds, jointly the best rated asset manager of Pakistan with a tradition of launching new products.

Managing Girector NIT, Adnan Afridi termed the launch as a proud moment for NIT adding that being the oldest Asset Management Company in the country, NIT had always taken the lead in terms of launching new funds and has played a key role in the development of the capital markets of the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Exchange Aamir Khan Company Lead Enterprise Pakistan Stock Exchange United States Dollars 2019 2020 United Bank Limited Market Afridi All Industry Best Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Recent Stories

President Alvi calls AJK President on measures aga ..

3 minutes ago

One Million People Arrive in Russia From Abroad Ov ..

7 minutes ago

Ministry of Justice: Penalties stipulated in &#039 ..

12 minutes ago

Moscow to Conduct 13,000 COVID-19 Tests Daily by E ..

7 minutes ago

Govt failed to control Taftan Border to stop sprea ..

19 minutes ago

TRA publishes list of 22 online grocery apps

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.