Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Loses 248 Points

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2023 | 06:51 PM

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 248.21 points, a negative change of 0.60 percent, closing at 41,078.65 points against 41,326.86 points the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ):The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 248.21 points, a negative change of 0.60 percent, closing at 41,078.65 points against 41,326.86 points the previous day.

A total of 141,865,637 shares were traded during the day as compared to 137,377,503 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.7.438 billion against Rs. 6.115 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 320 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 90 of them recorded gains and 203 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 27 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 13,499,143 shares at Rs 1.21 per share; Maple Leaf with 11,712,356 shares at Rs.22.15 per share, and Meezan Bank with 7,235,853 shares at Rs.96.63 per share.

Fafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.349.00 per share price, closing at Rs.8,799.00, whereas the runner-up was Reliance Cotton with a Rs.45.64 rise in its per share price to Rs.655.00.

Pak Tobacco witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.48.85 per share closing at Rs.801.15; followed by Js Global Cap with Rs.20.44 decline to close at Rs.343.56.

