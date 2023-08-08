Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 956.42 points

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2023 | 07:23 PM

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 956.42 points, a negative change of 1.98 per cent, closing at 47,429.83 points against 48,386.25 points the previous trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ):The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 956.42 points, a negative change of 1.98 per cent, closing at 47,429.83 points against 48,386.25 points the previous trading day.

A total of 336,078,121 shares were traded during the day as compared to 381,855,144 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs12.547 billion against Rs 14.528 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 338 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 47 of them recorded gains and 275 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Cnergyico Pk with 28,316,392 shares at Rs 3.47 per share; Oil and Gas Dev with 27,785,286 shares at Rs.97.85 per share and K-Electric Ltd with 24,628,760 shares at Rs.2.10 per share.

Khyber Textile witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 55.00 per share price, closing at Rs 949.00, whereas the runner-up was Gatron Ind. with an Rs 8.81 rise in its per share price to Rs 228.99.

Sapphire Tex. witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 87.31 per share closing at Rs 1077.56; followed by Nestle Pakistan XD with Rs 70.01 decline to close at Rs 6999.99.

