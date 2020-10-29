Pakistan Stock Exchange stays bearish, lose 1298 points to close at 39,888 points 29 Oct 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday witnessed bearish trend as the KSE 100 index closed at 39,888 points against 41,186 points on the last working day, with negative change of 1298.86 points (3.15%).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Thursday witnessed bearish trend as the KSE 100 index closed at 39,888 points against 41,186 points on the last working day, with negative change of 1298.86 points (3.15%).

A total 541,779,803 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 368,423,779 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 20.339 billion against Rs15.147 billion previous day.

As many as 422 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 47 of them recorded gain and 368 sustained losses whereas the share price of 7 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 60,515,500 shares and price per share of Rs23.17, Maple Leaf with a volume of 39,112,208 and price per share of Rs42.63 and Pak Int. Bulk with a volume of 38,642,500 and price per share of Rs13.26.

Sapphire Tex recorded maximum increase of Rs43.13 per share, closing at Rs823.25 whereas Pak Tobacco was runner up with the increase of Rs42.36 per share, closing at Rs1650.

Unilever Foods witnessed maximum decrease of Rs1000 per share, closing at Rs12900 whereas Bata (Pak) shares decreased by Rs111.25 per share closing at Rs1588.75.