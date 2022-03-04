UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Stock Exchange Stays Bullish At 44,551 Points 04 Mar 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2022 | 07:26 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange stays bullish at 44,551 points 04 Mar 2022

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Friday, gaining 25.63 points, with positive change of 0.06 percent, closing at 44,551.35 points against 44,525.72 points on the last working day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bullish trend on Friday, gaining 25.63 points, with positive change of 0.06 percent, closing at 44,551.35 points against 44,525.72 points on the last working day.

A total of 134,798,674 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 188,666,338 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs4.736 billion against Rs7.361 billion the previous day.

As many as 335 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 122 of them recorded gain and 177 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 36 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Flying Cement ( R) with a volume of 11,416,000 shares and price per share of Rs0.67, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 8,007,477 and price per share of Rs 78.81 and Yousuf Weaving with volume of 6,602,500 and price per share of Rs6.33.

Philip Morris Pak witnessed a maximum increase of Rs36.40 per share, closing at Rs719.90 whereas the runner up was Rafhan Maize , the share prices of which climbed up by Rs200 to Rs11,700.

Allawasaya Tex witnessed maximum decrease of Rs205 closing at Rs 109.21 followed by Bata Pak, the share price of which declined by Rs108.34 to close at Rs2132.16.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Bata Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Flying Cement Company Limited Rafhan Maize Products Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited TRG Pakistan Limited Yousuf Weaving Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Japanese Top Court Orders Fukushima Plant's Operat ..

Japanese Top Court Orders Fukushima Plant's Operator to Pay $12Mln in Damages - ..

4 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Troops Did Not Give Corridor for Civilia ..

Ukrainian Troops Did Not Give Corridor for Civilians to Leave Mariupol - Eyewitn ..

4 minutes ago
 Winter Paralympic Games Open in Beijing

Winter Paralympic Games Open in Beijing

4 minutes ago
 World Wildlife Day celebrated at Batkhela

World Wildlife Day celebrated at Batkhela

4 minutes ago
 Balochistan Finance Minister condemns suicide blas ..

Balochistan Finance Minister condemns suicide blast in Peshawar

4 minutes ago
 Dr Sania announces Ehsaas Emergency Cash package p ..

Dr Sania announces Ehsaas Emergency Cash package per family for returning IDPs i ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>