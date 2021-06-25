UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stock Exchange To Open Office In Peshawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 12:56 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange to open office in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) will open its office in Peshawar next month to facilitate business and investment initiatives in the province.

The decision was taken in a meeting between KP Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra and CEO of pakistan stock exchange Farrukh Khan here on Friday in which various business related issues were discussed.

Taimur Jhagra said that Pakistan Stock Exchange office in Peshawar would be operational from next month, adding that province has taken steps for ease of doing business and lucrative investment opportunities.

He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, new opportunities are being provided to investors and business community.

He said that investors and major companies from all over the country would be invited to invest in Khyber Pakhtunkwa.

He said that a round table conference will be held with investors and business community to boost investment in the province. KP finance department constitute core committee for coordination with PSX.

Finance Department has constituted core committee under Chairmanship of Minister Finance Taimur Jhagra for purpose of coordination and collaboration between the government of Khyber Pakhtunkwa and Pakistan Stock Exchange, psx in order to execute various initiatives for uplift of business and investor communities in KP and throughout the country.

The members of the core committee are chairman PSX, Chief executive officer PSX, Additional Secretary ( Budget), Budget Officer (Funds/loan), representative from the board of directors, Maleeha Bangash, financial management expert, PSX and Usman Khan, Intervention Manager, Sustainable Energy and Economic Development.

More Stories From Business

