Pakistan Stock Exchange witnesses bearish trend as KSE-100 down by 85.97 points 12 Aug 2020

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 07:21 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend as KSE-100 closed at 40473.18 points as compared to 40559.15 points on the previous working day with negative change of 85.97 points (-0.21%).

According to pakistan stock exchange (PSE), total volume of shares traded was 591,172,081 while value of shares traded during day stood at 22,455,192,555.

As many as 405 companies transacted shares in stock market, out of total 99 recorded gains and 286 sustained losses, whereas share price of 20 companies remained unchanged during the day.

Top three companies traded were Hascol petrol with volume of 88,368,000 shares, TRG Pak Ltd with 36,326,500 and Pak Refinery with 32,346,000.

Rafhan Maize registered a maximum increase of 225.00 per share, closing at 8175.00 while Phillip Morris Pak recorded a maximum decrease of 74.90 per share, closing at 1700.00.

