Pakistan to produce 753,051 tons LPG, import 317,263 tons in FY 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The government has set the target of producing 753,051 tons Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) through indigenous means and import 317,263 tons during the current fiscal year to meet the country's ever-increasing energy needs.

In the year 2019-20, the commodity's production stood at 784,200 tons against the target of 820,000 tons and the import remained 272,018 tons against the target of 300,000 tons, posting 95.63 percent and 90.67 percent achievement respectively, according to an official document.

The current size of LPG market is around 1,061,447 Metric Ton (MT) per annum, while the commodity supply during the nine-month period stood at 739,785 MT.

Around 76 percent of the LPG consumed is met through local production, whereas the rest is imported. "Refineries, gas producing fields in Pakistan and imports are three main sources of LPG supply in the country." The LPG sector has attracted approximately Rs3.72 billion investment in supply and distribution infrastructure during the last year, which showed investors' confidence in business friendly policies introduced by the government.

