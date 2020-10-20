UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan To Produce 753,051 Tons LPG, Import 317,263 Tons In FY 2020-21

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 07:27 PM

Pakistan to produce 753,051 tons LPG, import 317,263 tons in FY 2020-21

The government has set the target of producing 753,051 tons Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) through indigenous means and import 317,263 tons during the current fiscal year to meet the country's ever-increasing energy needs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The government has set the target of producing 753,051 tons Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) through indigenous means and import 317,263 tons during the current fiscal year to meet the country's ever-increasing energy needs.

In the year 2019-20, the commodity's production stood at 784,200 tons against the target of 820,000 tons and the import remained 272,018 tons against the target of 300,000 tons, posting 95.63 percent and 90.67 percent achievement respectively, according to an official document.

The current size of LPG market is around 1,061,447 Metric Ton (MT) per annum, while the commodity supply during the nine-month period stood at 739,785 MT.

Around 76 percent of the LPG consumed is met through local production, whereas the rest is imported. "Refineries, gas producing fields in Pakistan and imports are three main sources of LPG supply in the country." The LPG sector has attracted approximately Rs3.72 billion investment in supply and distribution infrastructure during the last year, which showed investors' confidence in business friendly policies introduced by the government.

\778

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Import Business Gas Market Government Billion

Recent Stories

ADDED bans selling bagged cement with no quality c ..

14 minutes ago

Dubai Culture strengthens readiness to participate ..

14 minutes ago

UAE sends fifth medical aid plane to Kazakhstan in ..

29 minutes ago

Jhagra visits QHMC Nowshera, inspects various sect ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai to further enhance visitor experience with r ..

59 minutes ago

Roadside Blast in Afghanistan's Nimroz Kills 12 Po ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.