Pakistan, Turkey Reaffirm Pledge To Take Bilateral Trade Volume To $5b

Published November 26, 2022 | 12:15 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stressed the need to explore avenues of furthering cooperation in the area of renewable energy, particularly wind and solar energy.

ANKARA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 26th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held one-on-one meeting as well as delegation level talks in Istanbul.

During the talks, both sides reviewed bilateral relations, with particular emphasis on the ongoing cooperation in diverse fields including trade and investment, defence cooperation, education, connectivity and health.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to take the bilateral trade volume to five billion Dollars within three years, to exploit the immense untapped potential between the two countries.

Both leaders agreed to take robust follow up action for the implementation of Trade in Goods Agreement that was signed by the two countries in August this year.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to explore avenues of furthering cooperation in the area of renewable energy, particularly wind and solar energy.

Earlier, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan have reaffirmed their pledge to take the bilateral ties between the two countries to new heights with renewed cooperation in diverse fields.

Addressing a joint press conference in Istanbul after the successful launch of PNS Khaibar, the third of the four MILGEM corvettes for Pakistan Navy, at Istanbul Shipyard on Friday, the Prime Minister said that the relationships between the two countries are embedded deep into history and shaped by shared goals.

Citing the launch of the PNS Khaibar, the Prime Minister termed it a shining example of the excellent cooperation between the two countries in the defence sector.

He strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Türkiye which claimed precious innocent lives.

He said Pakistan is ready to provide full cooperation for the elimination of terrorism.

Shehbaz Sharif thanked the government of Turkiye which sent 13 goods trains carrying 72,000 tons of humanitarian goods and 15 Turkish military aircraft carrying food, tents, medicines and medical teams for the recent flood affected people in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, President Erdogan said MILGEM is one of major projects of mutual cooperation which manifests our relations with the brotherly Pakistan in defense industry.

He said we will support Pakistan's efforts against terrorism. Talking about the huge losses faced by Pakistan in recent floods, he said his country had sent humanitarian goods and medicines for the flood affected people.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said trade volume with Pakistan has crossed one billion dollars mark.

