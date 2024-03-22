Pakistan, UK vow to strengthen bilateral relations

Pakistan and United Kingdom (UK) here on Friday expressed mutual commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations and enhance cooperation between both the countries for mutual benefit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Pakistan and United Kingdom (UK) here on Friday expressed mutual commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations and enhance cooperation between both the countries for mutual benefit.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ms. Jane Marriott, called on Minister for Finance & Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb to discuss matters of bilateral significance and strengthening the longstanding relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

On the occasion, the minister acknowledged the enduring relations between Pakistan and the UK, said a press statement issued by finance ministry.

He also apprised the High Commissioner about the conclusion of the second International Monetary Fund (IMF) review under the Standby Arrangement (SBA) and reiterated the government's commitment to implement prudent fiscal policies and structural reforms in various sectors such as FBR, privatization, and private sector facilitation.

Ms Jane Marriott, commended Pakistan's commitment to economic reforms and expressed the UK's continued support for Pakistan's development goals.

She emphasized the importance of further enhancing bilateral cooperation, particularly in areas of mutual interest, and reiterated the UK's commitment to strengthen the partnership between the two nations.