Open Menu

Pakistan's Total Foreign Reserves Reach At $ 13.248 Billion

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2023 | 07:29 PM

Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach at $ 13.248 billion

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 13,248.4 million while reserves held by the central bank reached at $ 7,930.5 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ):The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 13,248.4 million while reserves held by the central bank reached at $ 7,930.5 million.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that SBP's reserves decreased by $ 125 million to US$ 7,930.

5 million on account of debt repayments during the week ended on August 18, 2023.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$ 5,317.9 million, it added.

In the previous week ending on August 11, 2023, total liquid foreign reserves held by the country was US$ 13,379 million. A Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were $ 8,055.3 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were US$ 5,323.7 million.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan State Bank Of Pakistan Bank August Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan Shaheens squad for Asian Games announced

Pakistan Shaheens squad for Asian Games announced

4 minutes ago
 DC chairs scrutiny committee meeting to review med ..

DC chairs scrutiny committee meeting to review medical retirement cases

58 seconds ago
 Election date discussion to have 'scant consequenc ..

Election date discussion to have 'scant consequences' due to recent law changes: ..

1 minute ago
 Pak-Uzbekistan expresses optimism to achieve bilat ..

Pak-Uzbekistan expresses optimism to achieve bilateral trade potential

1 minute ago
 UAE&#039;s hosting of COP28 a testament to world&# ..

UAE&#039;s hosting of COP28 a testament to world&#039;s recognition of its role ..

15 minutes ago
 Man's body found from canal in Faislabad

Man's body found from canal in Faislabad

6 minutes ago
LPG Association chairman says following LPG decant ..

LPG Association chairman says following LPG decanting SOPs

6 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) to hold ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) to hold E-court on Monday

6 minutes ago
 Establishment of EPZ in private participation mode ..

Establishment of EPZ in private participation mode under consideration: Senate b ..

6 minutes ago
 FAB, Magnati collaborate with Geidea to accelerate ..

FAB, Magnati collaborate with Geidea to accelerate digital payments in Saudi Ara ..

30 minutes ago
 UAE government partners with MasterCard to acceler ..

UAE government partners with MasterCard to accelerate adoption of artificial int ..

30 minutes ago
 IPH to introduce 6-month certificate courses in-co ..

IPH to introduce 6-month certificate courses in-collaboration with LUMS

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business