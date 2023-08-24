The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 13,248.4 million while reserves held by the central bank reached at $ 7,930.5 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ):The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 13,248.4 million while reserves held by the central bank reached at $ 7,930.5 million.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that SBP's reserves decreased by $ 125 million to US$ 7,930.

5 million on account of debt repayments during the week ended on August 18, 2023.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$ 5,317.9 million, it added.

In the previous week ending on August 11, 2023, total liquid foreign reserves held by the country was US$ 13,379 million. A Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were $ 8,055.3 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were US$ 5,323.7 million.