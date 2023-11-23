The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan reached US$ 12,302.3 million while the central bank held the reserves of $ 7,180 million

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that SBP’s reserves decreased by $ 217 million to $ 7,180 million due to debt repayments during the week ending on November 17, 2023.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $ 5,122.3 million, it added.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ending on November 10, 2023, were $ 12,535.5 million. Among them, foreign reserves held by the central bank were $ 7,396.7 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $ 5,138.8 million.