Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves Reach $ 12.3 Billion

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2023 | 08:59 PM

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 12.3 billion

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan reached US$ 12,302.3 million while the central bank held the reserves of $ 7,180 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan reached US$ 12,302.3 million while the central bank held the reserves of $ 7,180 million.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that SBP’s reserves decreased by $ 217 million to $ 7,180 million due to debt repayments during the week ending on November 17, 2023.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $ 5,122.3 million, it added.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ending on November 10, 2023, were $ 12,535.5 million. Among them, foreign reserves held by the central bank were $ 7,396.7 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $ 5,138.8 million.

