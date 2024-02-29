Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves Reach $ 13.038 Billion
Sumaira FH Published February 29, 2024 | 06:53 PM
The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 13,038.5 million in the week ended on February 23, 2024 while foreign reserves held by State Bank reached $ 7,949.6 million
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 13,038.5 million in the week ended on February 23, 2024 while foreign reserves held by State Bank reached $ 7,949.6 million.
The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank decreased by $ 63 million to $ 7,949.
6 million due to debt repayments during the week under review.
Meanwhile net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $ 5,088.9 million.
Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on February 16, 2024, were $ 13,097.8 million.
Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were $ 8,012.8 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $ 5,085 million.
Recent Stories
IIUI's research priority based approach led to meaningful progress in ranking: R ..
PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl first against Karachi Kings
CUI, University of Regina, Canada forge historic global collaboration
9th Lyallpur Art, Literature & Spring Festival from Mar 1
The Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar directs to expedite relief ..
1,753 cops deputed to check kite-flying
Lahore Garrison University wins HEC All Pakistan Inter-Varsity Tug of War tourna ..
People's representatives to run country' affairs after general elections : Solan ..
9th ‘Invention to Innovation Summit’ at PU concludes
Slowing inflation in Germany, France boosts rate-cut hopes
PDA launches tree plantation campaign in Hayatabad, RMT
Fire breaks out at Lahore Pace Plaza
More Stories From Business
-
9th ‘Invention to Innovation Summit’ at PU concludes4 minutes ago
-
Slowing inflation in Germany, France boosts rate-cut hopes7 minutes ago
-
Net profit of Turkish banking sector at $20.6B in 202321 minutes ago
-
WTO ministers struggle to forge fish, farm, digital deals20 minutes ago
-
ADB delegation meets LDA DG1 hour ago
-
Turkish inflation expected to rise in February2 hours ago
-
Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), ISGS agree to collaborate for SUGS project1 hour ago
-
PSX stay bullish, gains 875 more points2 hours ago
-
S. Korea's unsold homes rise for 2nd month in January1 hour ago
-
With over 30 years in China, DBS Bank eyes China's long-term opportunities1 hour ago
-
Passenger flights between China, U.S. to rise to 100 per week1 hour ago
-
Stabilization measures contribute to positive economic outlook: Report3 hours ago