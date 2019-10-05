UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PayPal Abandons Facebook-backed Libra Cryptocurrency Group

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 11:24 AM

PayPal abandons Facebook-backed Libra cryptocurrency group

Pioneering digital payments firm PayPal on Friday said it is abandoning an alliance intended to oversee the Facebook-backed Libra cryptocurrency, which has come under attack by regulators

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ):Pioneering digital payments firm PayPal on Friday said it is abandoning an alliance intended to oversee the Facebook-backed Libra cryptocurrency, which has come under attack by regulators.

"PayPal has made the decision to forgo further participation in the Libra Association at this time," the California-based company told AFP.

"We remain supportive of Libra's aspirations and look forward to continued dialogue on ways to work together in the future." International outcry is mounting over Libra -- with central banks and governments railing against Facebook's upstart cryptocurrency and questions over how it would be regulated.

"It requires a certain boldness and fortitude to take on an endeavor as ambitious as Libra -- a generational opportunity to get things right and improve financial inclusion," association head of policy Dante Disparte said in response to an AFP inquiry.

"The journey will be long and challenging. We're better off knowing about this lack of commitment now, rather than later." Facebook unveiled plans in June for Libra -- which will roll out in 2020 -- to be backed by a basket of currency assets to avoid the wild swings of Bitcoin and other virtual units.

The non-profit Libra Association, based in Geneva, will oversee the blockchain-based coin.

Facebook envisions Libra as a new global cryptocurrency, pledging to deliver a stable virtual money that lives on smartphones and could bring over a billion "unbanked" people into the financial system.

"The type of change that will reconfigure the financial system to be tilted towards people, not the institutions serving them, will be hard," Disparte said.

"Commitment to that mission is more important to us than anything else." Mastercard, Visa and other financial partners enlisted to oversee Libra are reportedly having second thoughts as regulators unleash ire on the project and dig for information from members of the association.

Other Libra backers include ride-hailing apps Lyft and Uber.

The head of the association said last week that the project's leaders aimed to "reassure" regulators worried about the virtual money.

In leaked comments from a meeting of Facebook employees in July, Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said he remained optimistic about Libra despite harsh comments from public officials in several countries.

"The public things, I think, tend to be a little more dramatic," he said.

"But a bigger part of it is private engagement with regulators around the world, and those, I think, often, are more substantive and less dramatic... That's where a lot of the discussions and details get hashed out on things."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Attack World Facebook Company Mark Zuckerberg Bitcoin Geneva Alliance Cryptocurrency Money June July Visa 2020 From Uber Lyft Billion

Recent Stories

PIA Adding Convenience – Pay Less & Carry More

16 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 5 October 2019

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Collateral damage from Haiti political crisis: rui ..

2 minutes ago

Global stocks mostly rise as US unemployment hits ..

2 minutes ago

US State Dept. Officer Convicted in Bribe Scheme W ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.