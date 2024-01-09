Open Menu

PCGA Delegation Meets DHO Islamabad To Discuss Chemists' Issues

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2024 | 08:23 PM

A delegation of Pakistan Chemists and Druggists Association (PCGA) Federal Branch led by Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on Tuesday met District Health Officer, Islamabad Dr Zaeem Zia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) A delegation of Pakistan Chemists and Druggists Association (PCGA) Federal Branch led by Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on Tuesday met District Health Officer, Islamabad Dr Zaeem Zia.

The two sides discussed ways and means to promote ease of doing business for the chemists and druggists in the Federal Capital and facilitate the better growth of their business activities.

The delegation comprised PCGA Federal Branch Chairman Mian Tariq Saeed, Secretary General Qaiser Masood, Tariq Mahmood, Arif Yar Khan, Najeeb Abbasi, Abdul Aziz, Malik Ashfaq, Usman Hafeez, and others, said a news release.

The ICCI president briefed the DHO Islamabad about the key issues of the chemists and the druggists and offered useful suggestions to resolve them.

He highlighted the impact of online buying and selling of medicines on the genuine business community and urged the government to develop a proper mechanism to monitor such illegal activities.

He lauded the efforts of DHO Islamabad to improve the performance of DHUs and BHUs in Islamabad and assured that the business community would cooperate with him in such good efforts.

DHO Dr Zaeem Zia assured the delegation that he would take measures to address the issues highlighted by them.

He said that the online system of pharmacy licenses, medical store licences, and distribution licenses would be further improved as per suggestions given by the delegation.

He also briefed the delegation about the deployment of new ambulances arranged by the DHO Islamabad for the DHUs in Islamabad, which were equipped with modern equipment.

The PCGA leaders also shared their ideas to further improve the digitization of licences for pharmacies and medical stores to promote ease of doing business.

They also shared their proposals about Nordex and Sanofi companies that needed the attention of DHO Islamabad.

