PCJCCI For Exporting Halal Meat To China

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) on Monday urged the government to boost export of Halal meat from Pakistan to China.

Speaking in a meeting export promotion committee of the joint chamber here, the PCJCCI President S.M Naveed said that there was a big gap in the world meat trade to be fulfilled and Pakistan had the potential to increase its export and earn foreign exchange by promoting Pakistan's high quality meat worldwide.

He said that Pakistan had the 4th largest livestock population in the world-180 million animals growing at 4.2 percent annually. Moreover there are above four dozen breeds of sheep and goats that had helped Pakistan to become 2nd largest goat meat producing country but exports were still lacking far behind because of having limited techniques and skilled labour, he added.

PCJCCI chief proposed to avail of Chinese assistance to have training for enhancing the skills and livestock techniques up to the world's standard. He further said, "By exporting meat to China we can contribute millions of Dollars in the national economy.

" The Pakistan's government was already convincing the Chinese government to permit import of meat from Pakistan, he added.

PCJCCI Senior Vice President Daud Ahmed, speaking on the occasion urged the government and the private sector to create state of the art slaughter houses to attract the Chinese market. "We can develop specific brand as per specific needs of Chinese people," he said. He cited an example "Omasum", the second stomach of cows and buffaloes was very much liked in Vietnam and China.

Khalid Rafique Chaudhry, Vice President PCJCCI said that the government should lay down a concrete strategy for export promotion of Halal meat through deep consultation of the stakeholders.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General said that currently China is importing meat from Vietnam. Brazil and Australia, who were struggling to meet the demand while maintaining the standard too. Therefore in such a competitive environment there was a great possibility for Pakistan to initiate the production of good quality meat to cater the needs of Chinese Market, he added.

