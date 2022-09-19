PDWP approves 19 development schemes

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved 19 development schemes of various sectors on Monday with an estimated cost of Rs. 31,975.569 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved 19 development schemes of various sectors on Monday with an estimated cost of Rs. 31,975.569 million.

The schemes were approved at the 12th PDWP meeting of fiscal year 2022-23, presided over by Chairman Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development projects include: Scheme for BECS & NCHD at the cost of Rs. 1,471.388 million, Construction of Mohata Dam, Rawalpindi at the cost of Rs. 3,890.625 million, Construction of Underpass at Samanabad Morr, Multan Road, Lahore. (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 2,061.560 million, Rehabilitation / Improvement of Lahore Raiwind Road from Lake City to Raiwind , Length 10 Km in District Lahore at the cost of Rs. 1,848.658 million, Rehabilitation of Road from Raiwind Phatak to Sue-Asal Length = 17.43 Km in District Lahore at the cost of Rs. 828.234 million, Rehabilitation / Improvement of Ferozepur Road From Gajumata to Kasur Length 33.00 Km, Kasur / Lahore at the cost of Rs. 6,578.139 million, Rehabilitation of Road from Nankana Sahib to Shahkot, Length 28.00 km In District Nankana Sahib at the cost of Rs. 2,493.218 million, Rehabilitation / Restoration of Sangla Hill-Safdarabad Road Length = 14.05 km In District Nankana Sahib at the cost of Rs. 1,042.069 million, Rehabilitation / Reconstruction of Sangla Hill-Motorway Interchange (M-4) Road from Km No. 5.10 to Km No. 11.10, Length= 6.00 Km District Nankana Sahib at the cost of Rs. 528.715 million, Rehabilitation / Reconstruction of Sangala Hill to Sukheki Road Length = 22.

85, in District Nankana Sahib at the cost of Rs. 1,314.280 million, Rehabilitation of Wazirabad to Daska Road Tehsil Wazirabad District Gujranwala Section Km 0/00 to 10/00 L = 10.00 Km (Working Reaches 2.22 Km), Gujranwala at the cost of Rs. 854.850 million, Rehabilitation of Road from Awan Chowk to Bhag Chowk via Noshera Virkan Length 42.70 Km in District Gujranwala at the cost of Rs. 1,028.813 million, Road from More Eminabad to Whando Interchange via Eminabad, Channian, Kotli Nawab Tehsil Kamoki District Gujranwala L=20.46 at cost of Rs. 711.123 million, Rehabilitation of Gujranwala - Sialkot Road (Section GWA - Nandi) at the cost of Rs. 561.006 million, Rehablitation of Road from Narowal to Shakargarh, Length 36 Km in District Narowal at the cost of Rs. 1,637.650 million, Rehabilitation / Improvement of Sialkot - Marala Road (Balance Portion) Length = 12.50 Km, in District Sialkot at the cost of Rs. 1,261.598 million, Rehabilitation / Improvement Wazirabad - Daska Road, (Section km No.10.00 to 18.00 (Length = 8.00 Km), Sialkot at the cost of Rs. 902.653 million, Rehabilitation of Gujranwala - Pasrur Road Section Gujranwala To Lahore - Sialkot Motorway at the cost of Rs. 757.36 million and Widening / Improvement of Manga Raiwind Road Length = 18 Km in District Lahore at the cost of Rs. 2203.630 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr. Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.