UrduPoint.com

People Involved In Organ Trafficking Arrive In Donetsk Region - LPR Official

Faizan Hashmi Published December 11, 2022 | 06:20 AM

People Involved in Organ Trafficking Arrive in Donetsk Region - LPR Official

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2022) People involved in black market organ trade have arrived in the Bakhmut (Artemivsk) area in the Donetsk region, where Ukrainian troops are now suffering heavy losses, Vitaly Kiselev, an official of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) Interior Ministry told Sputnik.

"Literally three weeks ago, the notorious Elizabeth Debru arrived in the Artyomovsk region ... She arrived with representatives of the so-called Mozart Group... these people came to light back in 2014-2015, when there was fierce fighting on the territory of Donbas, they came to light as black market transplant specialists," Kiselev said.

He pointed out that Ukrainian troops are suffering major losses in the Bakhmut area, which is something that those involved in organ trafficking could take advantage of.

"Of course, they (transplantologists) could not stand aside and not make money on this, on the organs of the Ukrainian soldiers who now die in almost entire platoons, or even battalions," Kiselev told Sputnik.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Luhansk Donetsk Money Market

Recent Stories

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter ..

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter-final

7 hours ago
 Secy sports for early functioning of cricket cente ..

Secy sports for early functioning of cricket center

7 hours ago
 Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champ ..

Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champions Cup

7 hours ago
 Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of h ..

Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of human rights abuses in IIOJK

7 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo equals world record for internat ..

Cristiano Ronaldo equals world record for international caps of 196

7 hours ago
 MQM-P blames WASA for failing to operate drainage ..

MQM-P blames WASA for failing to operate drainage system

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.