PFC to participate in 'Made in Pakistan" expo in Kazakhstan: Kashif Ashfaq

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2022 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Furniture Council, in collaboration with Chenone, will also participate in "Made in Pakistan" expo being held at Almaty, Kazakhstan on May 19-23 to showcase Pakistani products and identify new global markets besides luring foreign investments.

Chief Executive Officer PFC Mian Kashif Ashfaq while talking to a delegation of exporters led by Abdullah Ishtiaq said here Thursday that 5-day expo starting from May 19 will provide an opportunity to present a world class range of Pak products and all other allied services.

He said it is platform for import and export mainly with various and flexible pattern of trade.

He said PFC and Chenone will both hold series of meetings with other multi national and exchange their professional expertise with each other for further improving the quality of their products at par with international standards in order to bolster rate of trade in the field.

He said nearly sizeable number of top Pakistani companies are likely to participate which he added will help determine market potential and evaluate competition besides initiating joint ventures and project partnership.

Mian Kashif urged Trade Development Authority of Pakistan to further manage series of a single country expos in all major countries for the effective and result oriented promotion of Pak products which can compete globally with their competitors in terms of its best quality.

He said these Pak expos will help find out new partnerships to increase the volume of exports and enter into new joint ventures in their areas of interest.

