UrduPoint.com

Pharmaceutical Goods Export Increases 14% In 2 Months

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 03:05 PM

Pharmaceutical goods export increases 14% in 2 months

The export of Pharmaceuticals goods from the country has witnessed an increase of 14.24 percent during the first two months of financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The export of Pharmaceuticals goods from the country has witnessed an increase of 14.24 percent during the first two months of financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported pharmaceutical products worth US $46.870 million during July-August (2021-22) as against the export of US $41.027 million during July-August (2020-21), showing growth of 14.24 percent, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In term of quantity, the pharmaceutical export also rose by 87.

52 percent from 2,589 metric ton to 4,855 metric ton, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis the pharmaceutical goods export increased by 36.95 percent during the month of August 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The pharmaceutical exports in August 2021 were recorded at US $22.551 million against the export of $16.467 million in August 2020, the PBS data revealed.

On month- on- month basis, the exports of pharmaceutical however decreased by 7.27 percent in August 2021 when compared to $24.319 million in July 2021.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same July August 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Donation of blood for thalassemia patients urges

Donation of blood for thalassemia patients urges

56 seconds ago
 New Zealand reports 11 new community cases of COVI ..

New Zealand reports 11 new community cases of COVID-19

57 seconds ago
 Administration enforcing NCO's guidelines in lette ..

Administration enforcing NCO's guidelines in letter & spirit: Chandio

59 seconds ago
 Three belonging to international target killers ga ..

Three belonging to international target killers gang held

4 minutes ago
 Raducanu relives US Open glory on first night back ..

Raducanu relives US Open glory on first night back home

4 minutes ago
 SCO Leaders Sign Dushanbe Declaration of Organizat ..

SCO Leaders Sign Dushanbe Declaration of Organization's 20th Anniversary

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.