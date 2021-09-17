Pharmaceutical goods export increases 14% in 2 months

The export of Pharmaceuticals goods from the country has witnessed an increase of 14.24 percent during the first two months of financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The export of Pharmaceuticals goods from the country has witnessed an increase of 14.24 percent during the first two months of financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported pharmaceutical products worth US $46.870 million during July-August (2021-22) as against the export of US $41.027 million during July-August (2020-21), showing growth of 14.24 percent, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In term of quantity, the pharmaceutical export also rose by 87.

52 percent from 2,589 metric ton to 4,855 metric ton, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis the pharmaceutical goods export increased by 36.95 percent during the month of August 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The pharmaceutical exports in August 2021 were recorded at US $22.551 million against the export of $16.467 million in August 2020, the PBS data revealed.

On month- on- month basis, the exports of pharmaceutical however decreased by 7.27 percent in August 2021 when compared to $24.319 million in July 2021.