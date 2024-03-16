Open Menu

Philippine Remittances Up 2.7 Pct In January

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2024 | 06:47 PM

Philippine remittances up 2.7 pct in January

Personal remittances from overseas Filipinos reached 3.15 billion U.S. dollars in January, recording a year-on-year 2.7 percent increase, the Philippine central bank has said

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Personal remittances from overseas Filipinos reached 3.15 billion U.S. dollars in January, recording a year-on-year 2.7 percent increase, the Philippine central bank has said.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said on Friday night that cash remittances from the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Singapore contributed mainly to the increase in January.

Personal remittances remain a significant source of foreign exchange inflows into the Philippines.

According to the Asian Development Bank, the Philippines is among the top 10 global recipients of remittances.

The BSP data showed that personal remittances from overseas Filipinos reached an all-time high of 37.2 billion U.S. dollars in 2023, 3 percent higher than the amount recorded in 2022. The full-year 2023 remittances represented 8.5 percent and 7.7 percent of the country's gross domestic product and gross national income, respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Bank Singapore United States Saudi Arabia Philippines United Arab Emirates January Asian Development Bank From Top Billion

Recent Stories

Ukrainian strikes rock Russia as vote cements Puti ..

Ukrainian strikes rock Russia as vote cements Putin's grip on power

2 minutes ago
 KP govt reshuffles four bureaucrats

KP govt reshuffles four bureaucrats

2 minutes ago
 Ukrainian strikes rock Russia as vote cements Puti ..

Ukrainian strikes rock Russia as vote cements Putin's grip on power

2 minutes ago
 Viable approaches can double agri sector's contrib ..

Viable approaches can double agri sector's contribution to economy: PBF

2 minutes ago
 Surprise candidates emerge as Senate nomination de ..

Surprise candidates emerge as Senate nomination deadline ends

2 hours ago
 Seven security personnel martyred in North Waziris ..

Seven security personnel martyred in North Waziristan

3 hours ago
Abrar, Saud fined for breaching code of conduct

Abrar, Saud fined for breaching code of conduct

2 minutes ago
 Fatal Ukrainian strikes rock Russia with voting un ..

Fatal Ukrainian strikes rock Russia with voting underway

2 minutes ago
 Speakers call for global intervention over Kashmir ..

Speakers call for global intervention over Kashmir to ensure peace

2 minutes ago
 Balance of loans in Shanghai up 7.3 pct at end of ..

Balance of loans in Shanghai up 7.3 pct at end of January

2 minutes ago
 World Bank approves additional 35 mln USD credit t ..

World Bank approves additional 35 mln USD credit to Cambodia for improving clima ..

2 minutes ago
 Gold prices go down by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices go down by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business