Philippine Remittances Up 2.7 Pct In January
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2024 | 06:47 PM
Personal remittances from overseas Filipinos reached 3.15 billion U.S. dollars in January, recording a year-on-year 2.7 percent increase, the Philippine central bank has said
MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Personal remittances from overseas Filipinos reached 3.15 billion U.S. dollars in January, recording a year-on-year 2.7 percent increase, the Philippine central bank has said.
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said on Friday night that cash remittances from the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Singapore contributed mainly to the increase in January.
Personal remittances remain a significant source of foreign exchange inflows into the Philippines.
According to the Asian Development Bank, the Philippines is among the top 10 global recipients of remittances.
The BSP data showed that personal remittances from overseas Filipinos reached an all-time high of 37.2 billion U.S. dollars in 2023, 3 percent higher than the amount recorded in 2022. The full-year 2023 remittances represented 8.5 percent and 7.7 percent of the country's gross domestic product and gross national income, respectively.
Recent Stories
Ukrainian strikes rock Russia as vote cements Putin's grip on power
KP govt reshuffles four bureaucrats
Ukrainian strikes rock Russia as vote cements Putin's grip on power
Viable approaches can double agri sector's contribution to economy: PBF
Surprise candidates emerge as Senate nomination deadline ends
Seven security personnel martyred in North Waziristan
Abrar, Saud fined for breaching code of conduct
Fatal Ukrainian strikes rock Russia with voting underway
Speakers call for global intervention over Kashmir to ensure peace
Balance of loans in Shanghai up 7.3 pct at end of January
World Bank approves additional 35 mln USD credit to Cambodia for improving clima ..
Gold prices go down by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan
More Stories From Business
-
Viable approaches can double agri sector's contribution to economy: PBF2 minutes ago
-
Textile exports earn $11.145 billion for Pakistan in 8 months4 hours ago
-
Gold prices go down by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan5 hours ago
-
Chinese banks report slight forex settlement surplus in February6 hours ago
-
EU allocates 500 mln euros for ammunition production6 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka records 2.3 pct negative GDP growth in 20236 hours ago
-
Balance of loans in Shanghai up 7.3 pct at end of January2 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 20249 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 202410 hours ago
-
Govt maintain petrol price at Rs 279.75, reduce HSD by Rs 1.7710 hours ago
-
Wall Street stocks slide as rate cut hopes diminish2 minutes ago
-
Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by Rs1.77 per Litre18 hours ago