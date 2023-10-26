Open Menu

PIDE To Hold Economy Festival “EconFest-2023” From Saturday

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2023 | 05:59 PM

PIDE to hold Economy Festival "EconFest-2023" from Saturday

Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), in collaboration with the Research for Social Transformation & Advancement (RASTA) programme and the Pakistan Society of Development Economists (PSDE), will hold the second two-day Economy Festival “EconFest-2023” from October 28-29 here at the Pak- China Friendship Centre

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), in collaboration with the Research for Social Transformation & Advancement (RASTA) programme and the Pakistan Society of Development Economists (PSDE), will hold the second two-day Economy Festival "EconFest-2023" from October 28-29 here at the Pak- China Friendship Centre.

For the event, PIDE would bring together leading economists, public policy experts, practitioners, professionals, academicians, and prominent personalities from various fields to address Pakistan's pressing economic challenges, a news release said.

PIDE said there would be no registration fee to participate in the festival and it would be open for all.

The Institute, with its rich tradition of convening experts to tackle the intricate challenges faced by the country offers a unique opportunity for the broader public to engage directly with the genuine issues impacting that national economy. It serves as a platform for concerned citizens to engage in meaningful dialogues with experts from diverse backgrounds.

PIDE promises an amazing experience with 33 esteemed partners, 27 enriching sessions, over 200 experts sharing their insights, a vibrant cultural show, a cutting-edge tech exhibition, an inclusive academic exhibition, a literary journey at the book exhibition, excitements at the fun zone, and delectable delights at the food court.

Students and faculty members from various universities, including LUMS, University of the Punjab, Arid Agriculture University, NUML University, SZABIST Islamabad, IMSciences Peshawar, FAST National University, Fatima Jinnah Women University, Riphah University, Quaid-i-Azam University, the National Incubation Centre for Aerospace Technology, Air University, Rawalpindi Women University, University of Haripur, Federal Urdu University, University of Wah, National Defence University, and Foundation University, are actively participating in the mega event.

“By working together, we can attain the festival's aims of fostering meaningful dialogues and generating insights into the economic challenges facing Pakistan,” PICE Vice Chancellor Dr Nadeem ul Haque said.

