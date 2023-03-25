UrduPoint.com

Planning Minister Reiterates Commitment To CPEC’s Development

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 25, 2023 | 11:21 AM

Planning Minister reiterates commitment to CPEC’s development

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2023) Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has reiterated commitment of the government to the development of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and ensuring its successful implementation.

He was chairing a meeting in Islamabad to review progress on CPEC-related projects.

The Planning minister emphasized the importance of strengthening the country’s export sector, directing the quarters concerned to follow up on the PM’s proposal with regard to seeking Chinese professionals’ help in this regard.

He instructed making SEZs a medium to enhance exports while developing new products and services better suited to the demands of international market.

The meeting also discussed progress on Special Economic Zones, ML-1, Karachi Circular Railway and various new development initiatives that would be discussed in upcoming sittings of the Joint Working Groups.

