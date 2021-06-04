UrduPoint.com
Polish Firm Continues Building Baltic Pipe Despite Denmark's Permit Recall

Fri 04th June 2021 | 03:30 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Polish gas operator GAZ-System is carrying on with the construction of the Baltic Pipe gas pipeline according to schedule despite the decision of the Danish Environmental and food Appeals Board to repeal the permit for the project, the company said on Friday.

"GAZ-System informs that the construction work on the Baltic Pipe project, of which the company is in charge, is being conducted both on land and in the Baltic Sea, without failures and is being carried out according to schedule," the company said in a statement.

On Thursday, the Danish Environmental and Food Appeals Board repealed the permit issued by the Danish Environmental Protection Agency in July 2019 over environmental concerns, namely, for the sake of the protection of animals in the area.

"The decision of the Danish appeal board does not affect the implementation of the Baltic Pipe project by GAZ-System," the statement read.

The operator is preparing a plan to temporarily stop construction works until the necessary permit is obtained.

Baltic Pipe is a Polish-Danish project estimated at 1.7 billion euro ($2 billion) for the construction of a gas pipeline that is slated for completion in 2022. GAZ-System is expected to pay half of the sum and has declared its intention to import a big amount of gas via the pipeline when the contract for the supply of Russian gas ends in 2022.

