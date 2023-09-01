Open Menu

PPSC Participants Visit Rashakai Special Economic Zone

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2023 | 10:13 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :The participants of the first Provincial Planning Service Course (PPSC) on Friday paid a study tour of the Rashakai Special Economic Zone.

Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development Adil Salahuddin, Management Company (KP-EZDMC), the teams of Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Projects accorded a warm welcome to the delegation, said a press release issued here.

During the visit, the participants received a comprehensive briefing on the Rashakai Special Economic Zone,various projects and initiatives undertaken by KP-EZDMC and the provincial government for the economic prosperity of the province.

The delegates greatly appreciated the efforts of KP-EZDMC and the provincial government.

The delegates were also given a site visit of Rashakai CPEC SEZ to witness the zone's under-construction enterprises and the newly constructed administration building, warehouse, and reception centre.

