UrduPoint.com

Pressure In Both Damaged Nord Stream Gas Pipelines Stabilized, No More Gas Leaks - Gazprom

Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Pressure in Both Damaged Nord Stream Gas Pipelines Stabilized, No More Gas Leaks - Gazprom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) The pressure in the damaged lines of the Nord Stream and the Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines has stabilized and there are no more gas leaks, Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Monday.

"The pressure in line A of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and both lines of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline has stabilized after the ruptures, gas leaks have stopped," Gazprom said on Telegram.

The company stated that it is also working to reduce the pressure in the intact line of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

"Gazprom is working to reduce the pressure in line B of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

The company is pumping out natural gas from the pipeline. This will allow for a safe inspection of the integrity of line B, as well as reduce potential environmental risks in case of possible gas leaks," the company added.

Gazprom added that if the decision is made to restart deliveries via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the company will pump the natural gas back into the pipeline after all the necessary inspections concerning the integrity of the line are made.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Company Nord Gas All From

Recent Stories

Imran Khan challenges coalition govt to arrest him

Imran Khan challenges coalition govt to arrest him

1 hour ago
 Army, FC continue relief, rehabilitation operation ..

Army, FC continue relief, rehabilitation operations in Balochistan flood-hit are ..

2 hours ago
 Fawad Chaudhary reacts to coalition govt leaders' ..

Fawad Chaudhary reacts to coalition govt leaders' claims about cipher

3 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz wins legal battle for passport custod ..

Maryam Nawaz wins legal battle for passport custody

4 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for long-term US commitment to cope ..

Pakistan calls for long-term US commitment to cope with climate challenges

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.