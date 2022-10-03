Pressure in Both Damaged Nord Stream Gas Pipelines Stabilized, No More Gas Leaks - Gazprom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) The pressure in the damaged lines of the Nord Stream and the Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines has stabilized and there are no more gas leaks, Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Monday.

"The pressure in line A of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and both lines of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline has stabilized after the ruptures, gas leaks have stopped," Gazprom said on Telegram.

The company stated that it is also working to reduce the pressure in the intact line of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

"Gazprom is working to reduce the pressure in line B of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

The company is pumping out natural gas from the pipeline. This will allow for a safe inspection of the integrity of line B, as well as reduce potential environmental risks in case of possible gas leaks," the company added.

Gazprom added that if the decision is made to restart deliveries via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the company will pump the natural gas back into the pipeline after all the necessary inspections concerning the integrity of the line are made.