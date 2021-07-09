UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Privatisation Board Discussed Revival Of PSM

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

Privatisation Board discussed revival of PSM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The 5th Privatisation Commission Board on Friday discussed matters related to revival of Pakistan Steel Mills to turn it as an profit oriented state enterprise.

The 5th meeting of the current year held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister and Chairman Privatisation Mohammed mian Soomro.

Federal Secretary Privatisation, Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Steel Mills, representative from the Ministry of Industry and Production,  PC Board members and senior officers of the ministry attended the meeting, said a news release.

The commission discussed revival of PSM for which few corporate actions were to be performed by the stakeholders including the Ministry of Industries and Pakistan Steel Mills.

The matters leading to the filing of the scheme of arrangement with SECP were also discussed in the meeting, which included updated financial reports of the PSMC and its subsidiary, approval of the board for transferring the utility connections to the newly formed subsidiary without encumbrances, approval for the retention of the new subsidiary either by government or PSMC and the desired size of divestment among others.

Main Soomro stressed that they were resolving the pending matters in collaboration with the main stakeholders and the EOIs were likely to be invited soon.

PC Board also briefed about the updated decisions of CCoP regarding the approval of revised reserved price of the Services International Hotel Lahore while the current status of the privatisation of Jinnah Convention Center was also discussed.

The Board was informed that the EOIs for hiring of financial advisers for the sale of remaining federal government properties is already published.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Privatisation Hotel Sale Price Enterprise From Government Industry Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited

Recent Stories

69,453 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 minute ago

RSB Dubai grants ENGIE Solutions first accreditati ..

1 minute ago

IGP briefs PM about coupleâ€™s harassment case in ..

19 minutes ago

Afghan FM seeks Pakistanâ€™s help for talks with T ..

2 hours ago

â€˜Ghabrana Nahi,â€™: Babar Azam motivates teammat ..

2 hours ago

LHC bars judges of the lower judiciary from using ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.