PSDP 2022-23: Govt. provides Rs 471.294 bln funds in 9 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :The Federal Government has authorized the utilization of development funds amounting to Rs471.294 billion, out of a total allocation of Rs714.177 billion, for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects of the federal ministries and divisions during the first nine months (July-March) of the fiscal year 2022-23 under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

Out of the total authorized/disbursed amount, the total amount spent so far on the development projects during the corresponding period stood at Rs 316.615 billion.

According to the disbursement mechanism of the Planning Division, the development funds allocated in the federal budget are released at the rate of 20% in the first quarter (July-September), followed by 30% each in the second and third quarters, and the remaining 20% in the last quarter (April-June) of a fiscal year.

The government also authorized/disbursed Rs300 million for the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) out of which Rs 296.36 million have been spent so far, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Reform.

The detail shows that Rs 137.030 billion out of a total allocated amount of Rs 152.236 billion have been disbursed to corporations while Rs 333.964 billion have been disbursed to the federal ministries out of a total allocation of Rs 561.179 billion.

For the Aviation Division, funds amounting to Rs 5.864 billion have been disbursed against the total allocation of Rs 2.484 billion, whereas the board of Investment received Rs 282.63 million, out of allocation of Rs807.50 million.

Similarly, the government authorized Rs 90.015 billion to the Cabinet Division, Rs 3.325 billion to the Ministry of Climate Change, Rs 550.

61 million to the Commerce Division, Rs 63 million to the Ministry of Communications (other than NHA), Rs 1.356 billion to the Defence Division, Rs 770 million to the Defene Production Division, Rs 710.81 million for the Establishment Division, Rs 4.451 billion to the Federal education & Professional Training Division, Rs 511.30 million to the Finance Division, Rs 51.865 billion to Provinces and Special Areas (Previousl Under FD/KA&GB), Rs 31.233 billion to the Higher Education Commission, Rs 15.041 billion to the Housing and Works Division, Rs 116.14 million to the Human Rights Division, Rs 1.107 billion to the Industries and Production Division, Rs 987.35 million to the Information an Broadcasting Division, Rs 5.156 billion to the Information Technology and Telecom Division, Rs 1.361 billion to Inter Provincial Coordination Division, Rs 3.557 billion to the Interior Division, Rs 847.06 million to the Law and Justice Division, Rs1.910 billion to the Maritime Affairs Division, Rs72.77 million to the Narcotics Division, Rs 3.754 billion to the National food Security and Research Division, Rs4.964 billion to the National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division, Rs94.59 million to the National Heritage and Culture Division, Rs 253.37 million to the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority, Rs 1.132 billion to Petroleum Division, Rs4.032 billion to the Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division, Rs 237.89 million to the Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division, Rs17.779 billion to the Railway Division, Rs600 million to the Relgious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Division, Rs 3.341 billion to the Revenue Division, Rs2.327 billion to the Science and Technological Research and Rs 58.830 billion to the Water Resources Division.