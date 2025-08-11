PQ Activity

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships, EVA Diamond, EVA Hong Kong, Al-Sakhamah and Pacific Merit carrying Palm oil, Chemicals, LNG and Coal, berthed at Liquid Cargo Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, Port Gas Power Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile five more ships, Sedra, Petrel-1, Kavo Maleas, Kita and Aquavita Trust with Steel Product, Palm oil, Mogas, LNG and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Voula, EVA Hong Kong and Albion Bay expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 125,643 tonnes, comprising 124,199 tonnes import cargo and 1,444 export cargo was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 13 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Mega Benefit, Bolan and Kita & another ship ‘Seaspan Santos’ carrying Soya Bean Seed, Gas oil, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at FAP, FOTCO, EETL and QICT respectively on today 11th August, while two more ships, Highway and MSC Bremen are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Tuesday.

