Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Monday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 282.

45 282.50

USD 283.85 284.90

EURO 330.60 332.60

GBP 381.45 383.65

JPY 1.91 1.98

AED77.30 77.60

SAR75.55 75.90

